Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 23,640 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,640 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Robert Half International worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Robert Half International by 190.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Robert Half International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. CL King upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

RHI stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.37. The company had a trading volume of 716,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,188. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.46 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

