Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 32,420 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,420 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bunge were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,211,716 shares of company stock worth $126,841,509. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

Shares of BG stock traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $110.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,069. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.13.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

