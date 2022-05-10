Pier Capital LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Chart Industries worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,531,000 after buying an additional 69,802 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,940,000 after buying an additional 1,858,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,488,000 after buying an additional 596,174 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,079,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,577,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period.

GTLS traded up $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $165.61. The company had a trading volume of 422,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,966. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 115.01 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.84.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTLS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.07.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

