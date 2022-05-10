Pier Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,870 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,106.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,491 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.91. 1,504,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

