Pier Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 367,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,000. Fluence Energy comprises 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Fluence Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,854,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $17,835,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $9,949,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $9,601,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,496,000.

FLNC stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. 1,884,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,692. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $39.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.35.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

In related news, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

