Pier Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of Cardlytics worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 123.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 384,974 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 376,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 181,266 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 172,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightlight Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 546,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 145,586 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $350,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $603,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,300 shares of company stock worth $2,486,800 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDLX traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $29.42. 513,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $134.91.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardlytics (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.