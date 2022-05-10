Pier Capital LLC Has $14.25 Million Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Semtech accounts for 1.5% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Semtech worth $14,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,700 shares of company stock worth $3,340,692 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

Shares of SMTC traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,500. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.37.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

