Pier Capital LLC Increases Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Everbridge worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 92.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 15.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 41.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Everbridge by 6.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. Truist Financial lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

Everbridge stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.21. 1,416,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,349. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.41. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

