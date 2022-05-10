Pier Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the quarter. Latham Group accounts for 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Latham Group worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. 763,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,814. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Latham Group (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.