Pier Capital LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Biohaven Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $5,404,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $4,785,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $56.86 on Tuesday, hitting $140.00. 19,615,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,966. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.07. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.