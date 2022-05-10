Pier Capital LLC Sells 16,645 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,645 shares during the quarter. Endava accounts for about 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 6.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth $32,319,000. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 17.6% during the third quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endava by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

NYSE:DAVA traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,388. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.92.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

About Endava (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.