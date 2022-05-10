Pier Capital LLC Sells 238 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 182.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Workiva by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $93,153,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter worth $28,722,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.01. 620,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

