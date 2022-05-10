Pier Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,101 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 278.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $459,505.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $855,335.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,954. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,948. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

