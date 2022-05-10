PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of PCQ opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.