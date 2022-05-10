PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $187,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

