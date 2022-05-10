Piper Sandler Trims Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Target Price to $40.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.41% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

