Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives $98.12 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $96,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,418 shares of company stock worth $683,348 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Plexus by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.15. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.44.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.