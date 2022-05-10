Plexus (LON:POS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.18 ($0.05), with a volume of 754852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98.

Plexus Company Profile (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

