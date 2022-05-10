Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.63, but opened at $15.60. Plug Power shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 222,484 shares changing hands.

The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Plug Power by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 492,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Plug Power by 215.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,296 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

