PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of PMVP opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $546.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.94.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

