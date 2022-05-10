POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Down 10%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 13,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 289,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

