Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.70) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on POLY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($20.34) to GBX 1,400 ($17.26) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.88) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a suspended rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.32).

POLY stock opened at GBX 253.47 ($3.13) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 230.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 879.90. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 92.02 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($21.42).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 15.06%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.88%.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

