Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 27th

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 340.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.9%.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of PSTL opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $299.49 million, a P/E ratio of 145.10, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.