PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.11. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at about $638,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 6,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PotlatchDeltic (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.