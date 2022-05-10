PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.96 and last traded at $37.96. 439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 227,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,651,900.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,247.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,950. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

