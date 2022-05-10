Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.49-2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46. Primoris Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.49-$2.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. 666,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Primoris Services by 30.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Primoris Services by 32.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 39.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

