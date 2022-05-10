Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 119,373 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,373 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $65,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,588,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth $100,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,102,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 106.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after buying an additional 286,617 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $51,652,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.08 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.66.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

