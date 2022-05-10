Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Zebra Technologies worth $68,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $328.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $327.45 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

