Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,058,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $70,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $256,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after acquiring an additional 945,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,025,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

