Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,549,394 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 40,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $77,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.16. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.99.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $252,359 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

