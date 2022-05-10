Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $69.32 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 129.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,863,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.11% of nVent Electric worth $69,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 70.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 859,039 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 60,764 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVT opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

nVent Electric Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

