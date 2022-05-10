Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $73.51 Million Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.30% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $73,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,297,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 119,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth $16,231,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PIPR. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.26. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 15.52%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

