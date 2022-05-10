Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $78.73 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Ameriprise Financial worth $78,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 65,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,683,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,106 shares of company stock valued at $30,703,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $259.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.35 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.59 and its 200 day moving average is $298.27.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

