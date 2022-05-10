Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 774,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of Dycom Industries worth $72,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.38. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

