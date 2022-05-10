Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 104,181 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 816,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 104,181 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $76,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Natera by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 44,900.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.24. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.24. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $32,309.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,229.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678 over the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

