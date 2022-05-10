Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 47,914 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Church & Dwight worth $66,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,744,000 after purchasing an additional 97,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,224,000 after buying an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $400,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.69. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.07.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

