ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Shares Down 12.7% Following Weak Earnings

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) dropped 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $21.18 and last traded at $21.26. Approximately 4,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 172,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.72 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.40.

ProAssurance Company Profile (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

