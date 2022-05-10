Project TXA (TXA) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $685,376.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00006272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00520383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036556 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,757.71 or 2.02088990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00074977 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

