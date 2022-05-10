ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $55.61

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.61, but opened at $53.71. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 2,020,340 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

