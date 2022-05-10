ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $55.61

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.61, but opened at $53.71. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 2,020,340 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

