PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of UNLRY opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.79.
About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (Get Rating)
