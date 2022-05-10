PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of UNLRY opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

Get PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk alerts:

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, cosmetic products, tea based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Sunlight, Lifebuoy, Walls, Pepsodent, Dove, Royco, Bango, Rexona, Citra, Rinso, Molto, Lux, Superpell, Clear, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Love Beauty and Planet, Ponds, Sariwangi, Vaseline, Axe, and other brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.