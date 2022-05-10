QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.77.

Shares of QCOM opened at $134.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.04 and its 200-day moving average is $163.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

