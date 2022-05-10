Quant (QNT) Price Tops $72.52

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. Quant has a total market cap of $875.57 million and $122.72 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quant has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $72.52 or 0.00231881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003866 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.05 or 0.02004858 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00450898 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 109.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

