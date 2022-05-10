Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform Market Weight”

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.