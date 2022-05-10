R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Issues Earnings Results

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. R1 RCM updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,439,516 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $470,024,000 after acquiring an additional 465,555 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,737 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 146,659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,039 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,645 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 144,736 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

