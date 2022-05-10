Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rackspace Technology updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.17 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.15 to $0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXT. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,689,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 681,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 60,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 80,338 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 326,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

