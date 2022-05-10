Radio Caca (RACA) Market Cap Achieves $399.53 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00522200 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00104214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00037547 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,101.64 or 2.04180817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.