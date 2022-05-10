Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 62.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,870,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,118,000 after buying an additional 719,702 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 280,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

RADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Radius Global Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.