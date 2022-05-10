Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $287,894,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after buying an additional 1,056,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after buying an additional 580,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth CMT acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,456,000.

IWB opened at $218.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $218.07 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.23.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

