Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Tetra Tech by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TTEK opened at $125.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.78. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

