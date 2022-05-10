Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after buying an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,346,165,000 after acquiring an additional 258,602 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

NYSE SYK opened at $229.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

